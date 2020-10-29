Ladles Of Love Calls On South Africans To Spread The Love On World Sandwich Day

Share with your network!

Ladles of Love which, with the help of thousands of Capetonians has distributed over 3 million sandwiches to communities in the Western Cape with its Sarmie Drive since the start of lockdown, is aiming to get all the regional sandwich hubs involved to help make 50,000 sandwiches on World Sandwich Day on 3rd November.

Ladles of Love is asking people who can, to ‘rise against hunger on World Sandwich Day’ and help make a mountain of sandwiches on the morning of Tuesday, 3rd November to be distributed to people in need.

Sasko, Anchor Yeast and Rhodes Quality have donated enough bread, spreads and jam to make 50 000 sandwiches and this will be distributed to ‘sandwich’ hubs where volunteers can join in the fun and spread the love and #riseupagainsthunger.

On the same day, founder of Ladles of Love, Danny Diliberto, will match one step up for every sandwich made, by climbing Table Mountain in a show of gratitude for the incredible support during 2020. People who would like to hike with purpose, can buy a ticket on Quicket to join Danny on his mission.

“The Ladles of Love Sandwich Drive has generated over 3 000 000 home-made sandwiches and changed the Covid-story to one of kindness and hope,” says Samara Stern the volunteer who came up with the concept of the Sandwich Drive.

She says that currently 15 000 children are receiving sandwiches daily and to keep the sarmies going, the organisation needs to raise R75.00 per child per month.

She adds that the awareness campaign aims to raise money and sandwiches through various initiatives creating a currency of kindness.

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto says that a sandwich is more than two slices of bread. “It means a child going to school with a full tummy and able to concentrate, that a mother doesn’t need to worry about feeding her family today, that a community can come together to help each other,” he says. “Everyone can make a difference in someone else’s life just by making a simple sandwich.”

On Mandela Day Capetonians smashed a world record by making the most sandwiches in an hour – with a staggering 304,583 sandwiches received.

Diliberto says: “Having provided over 8 000 000 meals with our Food Donation and Sandwich Drive initiative Ladles of Love is still on a massive fundraising drive to keep our Distribution Centre full of food to share with our beneficiaries who in turn support other soup kitchens.”

“Anchor Yeast is proud to partner with SASKO and Ladles of Love through this incredible initiative,” says Lorraine Bezuidenhout, Director for Bakery Specialties Business. “It’s only a small contribution in alleviating hunger in our country and to be part of this shared success of making a difference. The Ladles of Love Sandwich Day is a great way of collaborating to support and engage with the community.”

How can you help?

Volunteer to make sandwiches at a Sandwich hub closest to you or make home-made sandwiches at home – visit ladlesoflove.org.za for details.

Rise against hunger – buy a ticket to hike up Table Mountain with Danny on World Sandwich Day, Tuesday, 3 November. Tickets are R550.00 inclusive of one-way cable car ride and available on Quicket.

Spread the love by sharing your Sandwich story on Facebook or Instagram and you and your family could win a Sunday mountain hike with Danny.

Donate R75 to feed a child sandwich every day for a month – visit ladlesoflove.org.za for details.

For more information visit the Ladles of Love Facebook or Instagram pages or go to https://www.ladlesoflove.org.za #ladlesoflove #riseupagainsthunger

