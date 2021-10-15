Lace Up For The Loxtonia Cherry Trail Run In The Ceres Valley

Get on your marks to kick-start summer in the Ceres Valley and join the Loxtonia Cherry Trail Run through scenic landscapes and apple orchards on Saturday, 27 November.

The month of November is a spectacular time in the valley with the apple trees in full bloom and the cherry picking season beckoning.

The family friendly trail run over 5km or 10,7km starts and finishes on Loxtonia Farm, the home of Loxtonia Apple Cider. This deliciously refreshing cider is nurtured from orchard to bottle from freshly pressed and naturally fermented apples.

The trail run/walk takes you through magnificent scenery along the foot of the majestic Ceres mountain rage and back along the Titus River where you will find some idyllic spots to cool down in fresh mountain water. If you are keen to have a swim en route, be sure to bring a ziplock bag for your cell phone. The jeep track on the 5km stretch is ideal for parents with strollers.

Once you have crossed the finish line, your morning’s effort will be rewarded with a festive market atmosphere to chill out and enjoy Loxtonia’s country hospitality. With lots on offer from fresh cherries, food trucks and freshly brewed coffee, to cider, craft gin and beer, get ready for a fun-filled day at the cidery. A jumping castle and an exciting encounter feeding alpacas and horses, will keep the little ones enthralled.

The full Loxtonia Cider range will be available for you to try, and with cherry season in full swing, the limited edition Loxtonia Cherry flavoured apple cider is a must. Fresh and juicy with bright cherry aromas melded with crisp apple, this lightly sweet cider is beautifully balanced with a slightly sour tang.

The Loxtonia Cherry Trail Run is open for runners and walkers of all ages. Registration at the Loxtonia Cidery opens at 07h00 with the starting time of 07h30 for the 10,7km leg and 08h00 for 5km. To enter visit https://www.entryninja.com/events/77028-loxtonia-cider-trail-run. Entries close at lunchtime on the Friday prior to the event. Late entries on the day are subject to availability.

The entry fee for the 5km stage is R100 per person and R150 for 10,7km. All finishers receive a complimentary Loxtonia Cider with a Non-Alcoholic option for the designated drivers and under 18s. The gates close at 15h00.

