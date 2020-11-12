iAfrica

Lace Up For The Constantia Glen 5km Breakfast Fun Walk/Run

33 mins ago 1 min read

Head for the hills and work up a thirst with a 5km breakfast fun run/walk which takes you through the picturesque Constantia Glen wine estate this Sunday, 15 November.

The route winds its way from Constantia Glen’s tasting room through budding vineyards and up and down the rolling hills of the farm. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome.

All participants receive a glass of Cap Classique and a coffee along with a delicious breakfast of a scrambled egg croissant with bacon, salmon or avocado at the finish.

The trail run/walk starts at 08h30. Entries are priced at R220 per person and R120 for children. Tickets are limited so booking is essential at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/123445-5km-breakfast-fun-run/?ref=events-list#/

Diary listing information:

Date: Sunday 15 November 2020

Start time: 08h30

Location: Constantia Glen wine estate

Price: R220 for adults and R120 for kids

Booking exclusively online through Quicket.

The Constantia Glen tasting room is open from Mondays to Thursdays between 10h00 and 17h00, Fridays and Saturdays 10h00 until 20h00 and Sundays 10h00 until 18h00. Book via http://www.constantiaglen.com to avoid disappointment.

