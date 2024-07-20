Lacazette Proud To Captain France

Alexandre Lacazette said he was proud that head coach Thierry Henry, his idol growing up, had given him the responsibility of leading the France Olympic team, and hoped the home support would fuel the team’s medal ambitions.

Lacazette, who last played for France in 2017, told FIFA in an interview published on Saturday that the Olympic team — an U-23 side with three over-aged players — had become a close-knit group ahead of the campaign to win France their second gold medal in soccer.

“We all have the same ambition, to go all the way and win a medal,” the 33-year-old said. “The fact that it’s a home Games is really going to motivate us.”

Former Arsenal forward Lacazette said Henry wanted the team to play an attacking, possession-based style of soccer.

“Tactically, he is decidedly forward-thinking… he especially wants us to enjoy ourselves and put on a show for the spectators,” Lacazette said.

France, placed in Group A, begin their campaign against the United States in Marseille on Wednesday, two days before the formal opening ceremony in Paris.

Reuters