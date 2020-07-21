Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi Admitted To Hospital With COVID-19

Share with your network!

Government has confirmed that Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi was admitted to hospital on Monday night due to the coronavirus.

Minister Nxesi tested positive for COVID-19 last week and had been in self-quarantine at his home.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government said that the minister was admitted on the advice of his doctors, “in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring”.

The minister is the second Cabinet member to be admitted to hospital after Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted earlier this week.

Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi, was admitted to hospital last night due to Covid-19, on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring. https://t.co/ORQrlIYV2T — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 21, 2020

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu: “Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Thulas Nxesi, was last night admitted to a hospital. This is a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. We wish Minister Nxesi a speedy recovery from this coronavirus.”

EWN

Share with your network!