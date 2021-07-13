iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

KZN Violence Death Toll Rises To 26

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The death toll from the riots in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 26.

Premier Sihle Zikalala announced the news on Tuesday morning.

Most of these deaths are said to have occurred during a stampede.

Zikalala described this as a reminder of the country’s dark past.

“As a province, we’re going through a lot of pain and difficulty,” he said.

The premier said as of Monday night, 187 suspects have been arrested in the province.

“We must work hard to prevent our province from descending into the dark days of our violent past.”

Zikalala said the province estimates that the destruction to both public and private infrastructure will amount to no less than R1-billion.

The social cost of the unrest may be felt for years to come, according to the premier.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Soldiers Ready To Be Deployed To Assist Police With Pro-Zuma Riots In Gauteng And KZN

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated

1 day ago
1 min read

ConCourt To Hear Zuma’s Bid For Sentence Review

1 day ago
1 min read

Liquor Industry Disappointed By Alcohol Ban

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 302 New Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Remains On Level 4

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Demonstrators Promise To Intensify Protests

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Arrests Made As Protests Force N3 Closure

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges

2 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Violence Death Toll Rises To 26

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago