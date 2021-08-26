KZN Security Forces On High Alert

The threat of more violence in KwaZulu-Natal is not over, particularly in the wake of calls for a national shutdown.
KwaZulu-Natal’s government has told the National Council of Provinces that security forces there remain on high alert.
The house has been debating how to rebuild the affected provinces in the aftermath of the July riots.
The State Security Department, meanwhile, says it’s now better prepared to stave off further threats of attack.
