KZN Residents Unhappy With Slow Pace Of Repairs

More eThekwini residents are now reporting broken down infrastructure across the metro and accuse the city of failing to act.

Durban’s sewage problems — exposed by the April floods — are not going away.

The community of Athlone Park in Isiphingo has slammed the municipality for delays in fixing their sewage pump station.

The sewage spills into the nearby golf course and lagoon, eventually ending up in the sea.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda insists they’re hard at work with repairs.



He’s hit out at opposition parties who are calling for him to step down because he’s failing his residents.

