KZN Premier Dube-Ncube Reshuffles Cabinet

The cabinet of KwaZulu-Natal has been reshuffled.

On Thursday, newly-elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube appointed new MECs and made a few changes in other departments.

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala was sworn in as MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs on Thursday morning as part of the new executive council.

The executive will also have four new members serving for the first time.

Share with your network!