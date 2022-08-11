KZN Premier Dube-Ncube Reshuffles Cabinet

The cabinet of KwaZulu-Natal has been reshuffled.
On Thursday, newly-elected Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube appointed new MECs and made a few changes in other departments.
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala was sworn in as MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs on Thursday morning as part of the new executive council.
The executive will also have four new members serving for the first time.
More Stories
Ace Magashule’s Appeal Dismissed by the Constitutional Court
Delays in Zandile Gumede Corruption Case Enrages Judge
Ramaphosa Should Apologise Says Widows of Miners in Marikana
Zikalala Reinstated to the Executive in the KZN Legislature
The 3 Biggest Problems With Remote Work – What The Research Says
Are Old School Methods Of Saving Holding South Africans Back?
Affected Families Of Marikana Massacre To Get Update On Compensation
Suspects Arrested In Krugersdorp Due Back In Court
Western Cape DA Calls On Ramaphosa To Fire Cele
Malema Slams Zondo Appointment As Chief Justice
Struggle For Women Not Yet Over – Ramaphosa
Can The Future Of Technology Bridge The Gender Divide In Africa?