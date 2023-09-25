KZN Premier Candidate Pappas Announced By DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has named Christopher Pappas its KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate for next year’s general election.

John Steenhuisen, the party’s head, announced it outside Durban City Hall on Monday.

The party’s provincial deputy leader, Pappas is now uMngeni Local Municipality mayor.

Steenhuisen chose Pappas as premier candidate based on his councillor accomplishments.

As we embark on this vital mission to rescue and liberate this province from the ANC’s decline, corruption, maladministration, starvation, and suffering, we provide a candidate who can get things done.”