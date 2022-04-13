iAfrica

KZN Must Be Declared A Disaster Area – Dlamini-Zuma

6 mins ago 1 min read

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has that KwaZulu-Natal is set to be declared a disaster area following days of heavy rainfall and flooding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to visit the affected areas in the coming days.

At least 45 people have died in devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and scores are still missing.

Heavy downpours have been battering the province since the weekend, causing flash floods that have left a trail of destruction and damage to infrastructure.

Thousands of people have been left homeless after their houses washed away.

