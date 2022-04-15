KZN Missing Persons Cases Expected To Rise

It is expected that the number of missing persons cases in KwaZulu-Natal will increase once residents start to find stability and count their losses.
Scores have been displaced and many are still searching for their loved ones.
Residents have told harrowing stories of loss and debilitating worry, as the death toll stands at 341.
Humanitarian and search and rescue efforts have intensified, with a state of disaster declared in the province.
