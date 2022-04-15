iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

KZN Missing Persons Cases Expected To Rise

Twitter/@kzncogta

8 mins ago 1 min read

It is expected that the number of missing persons cases in KwaZulu-Natal will increase once residents start to find stability and count their losses.

Scores have been displaced and many are still searching for their loved ones.

Residents have told harrowing stories of loss and debilitating worry, as the death toll stands at 341.

Humanitarian and search and rescue efforts have intensified, with a state of disaster declared in the province.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Regulations Won’t Go On Forever – Phaahla

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Death Toll Rises To 34 In KwaZulu-Natal Floods

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 768 New COVID-19 Cases

21 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Working Day and Night To Return Power – De Ruyter

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA Weather Service Warns of More Rainfall In KwaZulu Natal

22 hours ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Declared In KwaZulu Natal

22 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 659 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Announces Continuous Stage 2 Blackouts Until Friday Morning

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Must Be Declared A Disaster Area – Dlamini-Zuma

2 days ago
1 min read

Parliament Clears Mkhize Of Contravening Its Code Of Ethics

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom To Implement Stage 2 power Cuts Again From 5pm

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Regulations Won’t Go On Forever – Phaahla

8 seconds ago
1 min read

Death Toll Rises To 34 In KwaZulu-Natal Floods

6 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Missing Persons Cases Expected To Rise

8 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 768 New COVID-19 Cases

21 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer