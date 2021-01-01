iAfrica

KZN Health Dept Concerned By Rising Infections

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Provincial Health Department is concerned about the rising number of infections.

The province has been averaging over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

KZN head of health Sandile Tshabalala says the recent unrest has had an impact on the resurgence.

“The movement of people generally does contribute to the numbers going up and as such that movement also does worry us,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 1.6 million people have been vaccinated in the province.

