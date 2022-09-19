KZN Government To Have a Meeting With Affected Families From The Crash

The KwaZulu-Natala (KZN) provincial government will assist bereaved families who lost children in Friday’s tragic truck accident.

Furthermore, officials from the province are expected to visit the respective on Monday.

Nomagugu Simelane, the acting premier of KZN, stated this on Monday.

On Friday, a truck killed twenty people, including several students, on the N2 highway.

This comes after KZN authorities reduced the death toll in the Pongola crash from 21 to 20.

According to reports, forensic experts discovered that one body was counted twice.

The vast majority of those killed in the tragic crash were students on their way home from school.

Several schools held memorial and prayer services for those killed in the tragic crash.

KZN government officials had arrived at the accident scene and were scheduled to meet with the bereaved families to express their condolences.

“We will be meeting with a number of the families who will be in one meeting so that in that particular meeting, we’ll then present to them and if there are forms to be filled, then they will have to fill those forms and discuss the nature of the support that the government is actually bringing to them,” Simelane said.

A 28-year-old driver has been charged with culpable homicide in each of the victims’ deaths, and the case has been postponed until next Monday.

