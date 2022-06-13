iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications

Credit: Twitter/@Travispaliyath1

5 mins ago 1 min read

The KwaZulu-Natal government has disputed claims that it failed to submit proper documentation to Treasury for the R1-billion flood relief fund.

This after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana accused some municipalities of not submitting the correct paperwork.

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that R1-billion would be given to help the province.

But provincial authorities now say getting access to the funds has proved difficult.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola

10 mins ago
1 min read

Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party

17 mins ago
1 min read

Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday

1 day ago
2 min read

Media Giants In Pitch Battle For India Cricket Rights

1 day ago
1 min read

Cadre Deployment Is Unconstitutional – DA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Suspends Mkhwebane With Immediate Effect

3 days ago
1 min read

Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of COVID-19 Death – Study

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 976 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

More Crime Surveillance Needed In Western Cape – Cele

4 days ago
1 min read

Bring The Guptas Back To SA – Zondo

4 days ago
1 min read

Too Soon For Ramaphosa To Step Down – Mabuza

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications

5 mins ago
1 min read

UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola

10 mins ago
1 min read

Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party

17 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen Rides Luck To Red Bull One-Two In Baku As Ferrari Implode

16 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer