KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications

The KwaZulu-Natal government has disputed claims that it failed to submit proper documentation to Treasury for the R1-billion flood relief fund.
This after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana accused some municipalities of not submitting the correct paperwork.
In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that R1-billion would be given to help the province.
But provincial authorities now say getting access to the funds has proved difficult.
