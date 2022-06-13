KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications

The KwaZulu-Natal government has disputed claims that it failed to submit proper documentation to Treasury for the R1-billion flood relief fund.

This after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana accused some municipalities of not submitting the correct paperwork.

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that R1-billion would be given to help the province.

But provincial authorities now say getting access to the funds has proved difficult.

Share with your network!