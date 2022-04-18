KZN Floods Damage Could Amount To Billions

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that R5.6 billion would be needed to fix the province’s roads.
KwaZulu-Natal has been ravaged by heavy rains and flooding while still recovering from the violence and looting nine months ago.
Zikalala said that all recovery funds would be used wisely, saying that they’d learnt lessons from the COVID-19 relief efforts.
The premier was speaking during at a briefing on Sunday night, where he gave an update on the impact of the devastating floods.
