KZN Flooding Risk High Alert

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has issued a flood warning due to heavy rainfall that began on Sunday night.
This comes as several municipalities in the already-flooded coastline province saw significant rainfall.
Floods caused R25 billion in damage in KwaZulu-Natal last year.
Despite the fact that there have been no indications of floods, authorities are on high alert.
The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has issued a warning that the heavy rains could be disastrous.
“The rains may cause flooding and damage to mud houses, roads, low lying bridges, and rivers,” said Siboniso Mngadi of the department, “while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages.”
To monitor the situation, disaster management teams have been activated in various sections of the province.
