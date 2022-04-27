iAfrica

KZN Flood Victims Allege Theft By Officials

20 mins ago 1 min read

Shocking allegations have been made against officials who are meant to be distributing donations to flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

Residents of KwaSanti near Pinetown claim officials are helping themselves to food, blankets and mattresses meant for victims.

The residents are calling on government to intervene.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, saying it is shameful that the main concern of the public is potential misappropriation and waste of funds.

He said several measures have been taken to strengthen oversight and accountability.

