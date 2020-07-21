KZN, EC See Rising Covid-19 Cases, As National Infections Hit 373,628

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

Share with your network!

One hundred and forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,173.

The daily infection rate has slowed down, with less than 10,000 new infections recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

These new cases have pushed the number of confirmed infections to over 373,000.

On the recovery front, the Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected back in March.

The Western Cape has recorded the largest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24-hour cycle, with 50 people passing away in hospitals.

The daily infection rate has declined significantly in that province, with only 154 new cases recorded.

Gauteng, the worst-hit province, has reported more than 3,000 new positive samples and 13 deaths in a single day.

KwaZulu-Natal’s daily new infection rate is on the rise, with 2,300 new cases confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle.

The Eastern Cape remains a great concern to the health profession with 46 more people having died there after contracting the virus, while 2,000 more people have tested positive.

EWN

Share with your network!