KZN DA Says It’s Waiting For The ANC On The Way Forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal is awaiting confirmation from the African National Congress (ANC) on whether it is open to forming a unity government in the province.

Despite the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party securing the most votes in KZN, the ANC has the opportunity to partner with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), National Freedom Party (NFP), and the DA.

Political parties are under pressure to establish a government with less than 24 hours remaining before the first session of the provincial legislature on Friday.

On Wednesday, the IFP expressed its readiness to collaborate with the ANC, DA, and NFP in KZN.

This puts the ANC in a position to decide whether to abandon its principle that the party receiving the most votes should govern.

Dean Macpherson, DA chairperson in KZN, is optimistic about the prospects of a unity government.

“We hope that they will come to the table and the hard work over the last two weeks by the negotiators will pay off,” Macpherson stated.

In contrast, the MK party has reportedly dismissed coalition overtures from other parties, including the IFP, which attempted to initiate discussions.