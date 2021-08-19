KZN COVID-19 Infections Rising

We can expect a further increase in COVID-19 case numbers in KwaZulu-Natal.
That’s the word from the director of the Centre for the Aids Programme in South Africa, Professor Salim Abdool Karim.
He said this is the result of the superspreader events and violent unrest in the province.
Karim said some new infections were prevented because people were forced to stay at home.
The province recorded 3,730 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
