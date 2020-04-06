Apr 6, 2020

KZN Couple, Wedding Guests Spend Night In Custody After Breaking Lockdown Rules

Apr 6, 2020 1 min read

KZN police on 5 April 2020 arrested 50 people who were attending a wedding at eNseleni outside Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal for failing to comply with the national lockdown regulations. Picture: Supplied.

A KwaZulu-Natal couple and their guests have spent the night in police custody after going ahead with their wedding, despite a ban on mass gatherings as part of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were handcuffed during the ceremony in Hlabisa on Sunday.

Video footage of the arrests showed the bride being escorted into a police van in her white wedding gown.

The group is expected to be charged with contravention of regulations from the Disaster Management Act.

EWN

