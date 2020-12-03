KZN Closes As COVID-19 Infections Rise

Share with your network!

At least one of South Africa’s top holiday destination is cancelling major parties and events this festive season.



The KwaZulu-Natal government said hosting the events won’t be allowed as COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the province.

It said its decision is informed by advice from medical and scientific experts.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province is edging closer to a second wave of the virus.

The premier has urged people to visit his province, saying they can hold small activities.

