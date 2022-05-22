KZN Battered By Severe Flooding Once Again

Parts of the KwaZulu-Natal coast have been hit by severe flooding once again.

There have been multiple reports of damage with a block of flats in Umdloti being evacuated after it started to collapse.

Paul Nerbst from medic response said, “Together with NSRI and police search and rescue divers on the scene in the Umdloti area, we safely evacuated a block of flats that was starting to collapse due to the current rain in the KZN area.”

One of the main entrances to the Umdloti area also partially collapsed.

One motorist, who drove past the road, said, “This is quite a serious situation. This is an entrance road to Umdloti and it’s looking quite bad here. I don’t think this road is going to hold out for long. The water here is absolutely treacherous, it’s unbelievable.”

Several other roads in the Durban area have also been flooded along with collapsed banks.

This as the South African Weather Service says it expects the rains to continue this week.

The service has increased its warning to a red level 10 – the highest adverse weather warning – and it comes after rains caused destruction in the province last month.

With more than 200 millimetres of rain expected over the coastline, forecaster Jacqueline Modika said this may also have a severe impact on communities that had not yet recovered.

