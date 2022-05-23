iAfrica

KZN Battered By More Rain

One person has been killed and hundreds more evacuated after heavy rains hit KZN this weekend.

Disaster Management Teams have been activated in a province still reeling from April’s floods.

Over 200 people have been evacuated following continued heavy rains in KZN.

The eThekwini Municipality says one person has been killed.

It also says many of the people rescued are secondary victims of the April flooding.

Over 400 people were killed and thousands more remain displaced.

