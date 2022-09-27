KZN ANC Wants Female Treasurer-General As It Backs Mkhize For ANC President

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday that they would like the position of ANC treasurer-general to be a woman.
The party held a press briefing to brief the media on its backing of former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of president and former ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president. The party is due to hold its national elective conference in December, where it will select new leaders.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking a second term, the ANC in the province will not be supporting him.
The ANC’s biggest province briefed members of the media at their provincial office in Durban on the outcomes of its provincial executive meeting held on Monday.
