KZN ANC sets sights on 65% At 2024 elections

The newly elected KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress leadership is setting its sights on a 65% clean sweep in the upcoming 2024 general elections.
The party visited the former head of state Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead to seek guidance on strengthening the party on Sunday.
This comes as former leaders are considered to be advisers.
After losing most municipalities in the 2019 local government elections, the party said it was looking to maintain its grip on the province.
The KZN ANC suffered heavy blows in last year’s local government polls – with the official opposition, Inkatha Freedom Party, claiming some municipalities.
The new Provincial Executive Committee has to regain the trust of the people, a process that that provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma said had begun.
“We are winning the 2024 election, so I think we must be clinical on that approach in the process – the realist is that we have to talk with a lot of progressive organisations to win the municipalities and maintain the province.”
Duma said they would keep engaging former leaders like Zuma for wisdom and advice.
More Stories
Expert Says SA Can Expect Another COVID-19 Wave Soon
Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba
Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case
Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees
Minister Naledi Pandor To Lead The South African Delegation To The Eighth Tokyo International Conference
Mkhwebane Jeopardized The FSCA Investigation
It was a Typing Error Says Tembisa Hospital CEO
Court dismissed Ingonyama Trust Appeal
ANC In The Western Cape Preparing For Another Battle With The DA
Sheriff Seizes eThekwini Municipality’s Electricity Department
No Evidence Of Collusion Between Zama Zamas And Police – Cele
‘No Work, No Pay’ Principle Will Apply – Government