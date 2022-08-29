iAfrica

KZN ANC sets sights on 65% At 2024 elections

The newly elected KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress leadership is setting its sights on a 65% clean sweep in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The party visited the former head of state Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla homestead to seek guidance on strengthening the party on Sunday.

This comes as former leaders are considered to be advisers.

After losing most municipalities in the 2019 local government elections, the party said it was looking to maintain its grip on the province.

The KZN ANC suffered heavy blows in last year’s local government polls – with the official opposition, Inkatha Freedom Party, claiming some municipalities.

The new Provincial Executive Committee has to regain the trust of the people, a process that that provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma said had begun.

“We are winning the 2024 election, so I think we must be clinical on that approach in the process – the realist is that we have to talk with a lot of progressive organisations to win the municipalities and maintain the province.”

Duma said they would keep engaging former leaders like Zuma for wisdom and advice.

