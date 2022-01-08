iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kyrgios Wants To Avoid Djokovic If Serb Gains Australian Open Reprieve

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

12 hours ago 2 min read

Nick Kyrgios said he is keen to avoid being drawn to face a fired-up Novak Djokovic if the reigning Australian Open champion manages to convince authorities to allow him to play at this year’s tournament in Melbourne.

Djokovic, winner of nine Australian Open titles, was spending his third day in an immigration detention hotel after authorities on Thursday revoked his visa, which had been supported by an medical exemption from the country’s vaccination requirements.

The 34-year-old is challenging the refusal to allow him to enter the country as he chases a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Kyrgios said he expects the upheaval will have little bearing on Djokovic’s preparedness for the first major event of the season.

“If he’s allowed to play the Australian Open, I don’t want any bar of him,” the Australian told reporters at Sydney’s Olympic Park on Saturday, ahead of next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic.

“He’s going to be very determined to play well, and stick it to everyone of what’s going on. And I don’t want any bar of that Novak.

“I think he’ll have no problem preparing. I think this is just all added fuel for him, in my opinion.

“We all know how good of a competitor he is. You don’t become a great champion like that without being able to overcome some adversity like this.”

Kyrgios has emerged as an unlikely ally for Djokovic, with the pair sharing an uneasy relationship since clashing ahead of last year’s Australian Open over quarantining conditions.

But with lawyers attempting to secure Djokovic’s release after the Federal Border Force said he was unable to justify grounds for an exemption from strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements, Kyrgios has criticised the Serb’s treatment.

“It’s a bit of a mess with what’s going on, and I just don’t think we have gone about it the right way,” he said.

“I hope it all gets sorted as soon as possible. For the sport we need him here, it’s that simple. He’s one of the most influential sports people, probably of all time.

“If he’s ready to play and he’s allowed to play, I think it’s in a way good for our sport with all this attention because probably the Australian Open won’t have as many views as it’s ever probably had if he’s able to play.

“I’m feeling for him now. Like it’s not really humane, is it, what’s going on? His life’s probably hard enough as it is, and I know what that’s like.

“I just hope it all gets sorted soon.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Djokovic Challenged Officials On Visa Cancellation – Court Filing

3 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Happy With ‘Positive Attitude’ On Return From Injury

3 hours ago
4 min read

Djokovic Argues He Had Australia Green Light Because Of Recent COVID Infection

3 hours ago
2 min read

Bangladesh Chase History In Taylor’s Farewell Test

12 hours ago
1 min read

Lewandowski, Messi, Salah Short-Listed For FIFA Best Men’s Player Award

12 hours ago
3 min read

Djokovic Prepares Australian Visa Challenge As COVID Vaccine Furore Mounts

12 hours ago
2 min read

U.S. Women’s Open Purse To Nearly Double

12 hours ago
2 min read

Detention Felt Like Action Film – Voracova

12 hours ago
1 min read

Dallas And James Earn Leeds Crucial Win Over Burnley

6 days ago
1 min read

Brighton Defeat Everton In Five-Goal Thriller

6 days ago
2 min read

Arsenal Bemoan VAR Inconsistency After City Defeat

6 days ago
2 min read

Australia Eyeing Ashes Whitewash With Eye On WTC Final – Lyon

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Djokovic Challenged Officials On Visa Cancellation – Court Filing

3 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Happy With ‘Positive Attitude’ On Return From Injury

3 hours ago
4 min read

Djokovic Argues He Had Australia Green Light Because Of Recent COVID Infection

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 260 New COVID-19 Cases

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer