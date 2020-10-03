Kvitova Survives Stern Test Against Fernandez

Petra Kvitova required all her firepower to subdue Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez as she overcame a terrible start to win 7-5 6-3 and reach the French Open fourth round on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Czech struck 32 winners and needed every one of them to halt her young opponent’s dream debut.
Kvitova was caught cold on a clammy Court Suzanne Lenglen as she trailed 5-1 in the opening set against last year’s French Open junior champion who played beautifully early on.
Kvitova had to save a set point at 1-5 and another at 3-5 before her power game really began to have an impact.
She won nine games in a row to take charge but the 5ft 4ins Fernandez, the youngest player left in the draw, never looked flustered as she continued asking questions of her fellow left-hander with clever shot-making.
Fernandez recovered one break of serve in the second set and, with Kvitova showing signs of anxiety, had two more break points to level the set at 4-4 but Kvitova held firm to move 5-3 ahead with a superbly-angled volley.
There was a fair amount of relief in Kvitova’s expression as she hammered a winner for victory, offering some warm words to her opponent at the net.
Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova has reached the fourth round in Paris for the fifth time and will be starting to fancy her chances with China’s unseeded Shuai Zhang up next.
More Stories
Chelsea Thump Crystal Palace
Everton Down Brighton
Liverpool Not ‘Selfish’ With Youngsters – Klopp
Jabeur Becomes First Arab Woman To Reach Last 16
Tsitsipas Through To Fourth Round
Renault Will Fulfil Obligations If Red Bull Need Engines
Lift For Tonga After World Rugby Funding
Liverpool Forward Mane Tests Positive For COVID-19
Spurs Sign Vinicius On Season-Long Loan
Honda To Quit F1 To Focus On Zero-Emission Technology
Ruthless Nadal Charges Into French Open Last 16
Halep Punishes Anisimova To Reach Last 16