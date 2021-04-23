iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kusile Corruption Accused Arrested In UK

EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

British authorities have arrested businessman Michael Lomas after an extradition request by South Africa.

Lomas’ arrest is linked to R745-million Kusile corruption case.

Lomas joins three co-accused, including France Hlakudi, who is due to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on this matter on 1 June.

