Kusile Corruption Accused Arrested In UK

British authorities have arrested businessman Michael Lomas after an extradition request by South Africa.
Lomas’ arrest is linked to R745-million Kusile corruption case.
Lomas joins three co-accused, including France Hlakudi, who is due to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on this matter on 1 June.
