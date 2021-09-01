Kulula.com Re-Introduces Johannesburg – East London Route

Kulula.com, South Africa’s first low-cost airline, is re-introducing its Johannesburg – East London route. Effective, 04 September 2021, kulula.com will offer two weekly flights between Johannesburg and East London.
kulula.com customers will now have the option to book flights between Johannesburg and East London on Saturdays or Sundays.
Brian Kitchin, Executive Head of Sales and Marketing at kulula.com says: “We have listened to our customers who have been eagerly waiting for us to re-introduce flights to East London. We are pleased to now be able to offer travellers more choice when travelling to and from the beautiful Eastern Cape.”
“The timing could not have been more perfect, as we celebrate Tourism Month in September. As this year’s United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) theme for World Tourism Day Celebrations indicates – Tourism for inclusive growth -, we believe by re-introducing kulula.com flights on the East London route will help rejuvenate domestic tourism to this region.”
kulula.com is the one-stop place for anyone looking for affordable travel options in and around South Africa, making it possible to go places, whenever, wherever, however – this includes flights, holidays, hotels and car rentals.
All fares are available online and with kulula.com’s new Branded Fares offering, customers will pay only for what they need e.g.
- Fly Light: A hop-on, hop-off option for those with only cabin bags offering the best possible fares. A change of booking fee of R299 applies.
- Pack & Go: An all-round option to suit most traveller’s needs including one piece of checked luggage weighing up to 20kg and two free booking changes.
- Fully Loaded: A fully flexible option allowing unlimited booking changes, two checked bags and Q-Jump to speed-up check-in procedures.
kulula.com flights and holidays can be booked via kulula.com, the kulula.com App, or the kulula.com Contact Centre on 0861 KULULA (585852).
