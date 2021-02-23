Kulula.com Back At Lanseria From 1 April 2021

Share with your network!

South Africa’s low-cost airline kulula.com, announced that it will restart its operations at Lanseria International Airport from 1 April 2021, servicing its Durban and Cape Town routes.

Similar to the re-introduction of its other routes, kulula.com will commence with a limited schedule, adding additional frequencies over the next couple of months. Customers are now able to book flights from Lanseria via various distribution channels at market related fares.

Desmond O’Connor, Executive Head of Revenue Management at kulula.com says “We are upbeat and extremely excited about the reopening of our services back at Lanseria, as part of our ramp-up strategy. At kulula.com we aim to make travel as simple, easy, and convenient as possible and we look forward to welcoming back all our customers onboard our flights, especially those from the north-western parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria.”



“With the reintroduction of flights between Lanseria, Durban, and Cape Town and with faster check-in processes, as well as a shorter walk from the car park to the terminal, it’s an obvious choice for visitors that frequently fly into Gauteng”, concludes O’Connor.

For bookings visit kulula.com, call the kulula.com Contact Centre on 0861 KULULA (585852) or contact your local travel agent.

Share with your network!