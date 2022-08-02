Krugersdorp Suspects Due Back In Court On Wednesday

The suspects arrested in the wake of the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last week will return to court on Wednesday.
Police swooped on a total of 81 people in the days following the incident.
For now, though, the only charges they face relate to them allegedly being in the country illegally.
The suspects made their first appearances in the dock of the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon, over several hours.
It emerged during proceedings that some 20 of them were juveniles and so their cases are being sent to the children’s court.
The remainder’s cases, however, were postponed to Wednesday for an identity parade to be carried out as well as for them to secure legal representation – a handful on Monday indicated that they wanted to represent themselves but most have requested Legal Aid.
More Stories
Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana
City Of Cape Town Targets Inner City Areas For Housing Initiatives
Eskom Withdraws Services From Protest-Hit Tembisa
Cele Calls For Speedy Processing Of Suspects’ DNA In Krugersdorp Gang Rape Case
Ramaphosa Declares ANC Policy Conference A Success
Fuel Price To Drop On Wednesday
Man City’s Outgoing Transfers A Sign Of Club’s Sustainability – Guardiola
NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA
Jacob Zuma Won’t Attend Corruption Trial
Santaco Unhappy With Amended Traffic Bylaw
NICD Reports 318 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom In Talks With Neighbouring Countries