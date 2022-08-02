Krugersdorp Suspects Due Back In Court On Wednesday

The suspects arrested in the wake of the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last week will return to court on Wednesday.

Police swooped on a total of 81 people in the days following the incident.

For now, though, the only charges they face relate to them allegedly being in the country illegally.

The suspects made their first appearances in the dock of the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon, over several hours.

It emerged during proceedings that some 20 of them were juveniles and so their cases are being sent to the children’s court.

The remainder’s cases, however, were postponed to Wednesday for an identity parade to be carried out as well as for them to secure legal representation – a handful on Monday indicated that they wanted to represent themselves but most have requested Legal Aid.

