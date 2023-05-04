Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors

Police have publicly apologised to the Krugersdorp rape survivors.
The eight women were raped in July 2022.
The attack was allegedly carried out by a gang of armed men, believed to be zama zamas.
The group was shooting a video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village at the time.
A total 14 people were arrested but charges were later dropped.
The apology from the SAPS follows the public release of information of the eight women.
It included their names and surnames, age and physical addresses.
The Information Regulator ordered police to apologise for violating the Protection of Personal Information Act.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Does Not Feel Snubbed By G7 Summit – Presidency
Sapo Liquidation Will Affect Millions Of South Africans – Gungubele
SA’s Only Licence Card Printing Machine Breaks Down After Routine Maintenance
Anti-Litter Campaign Urges Public Not To “Trash” The Cape Town CBD
Sudan Conflict Could Prompt 800,000 People To Flee – UN
G4S Given Notice Of Termination Of Contract To Run Mangaung Prison – Lamola
Two More Arrested For Bester Escape
Majola Village Described As A Warzone
Another University Of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies
Winde Can Only Dream About The Arrest Of Putin – Ntshavheni
Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting
JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges