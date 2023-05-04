iAfrica

Krugersdorp Police Apologise To Rape Survivors

2 hours ago 1 min read

Police have publicly apologised to the Krugersdorp rape survivors.

The eight women were raped in July 2022.

The attack was allegedly carried out by a gang of armed men, believed to be zama zamas.

The group was shooting a video at an abandoned mine dump in West Village at the time.

A total 14 people were arrested but charges were later dropped.

The apology from the SAPS follows the public release of information of the eight women.

It included their names and surnames, age and physical addresses.

The Information Regulator ordered police to apologise for violating the Protection of Personal Information Act.

