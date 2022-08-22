Krugersdorp Gang Rape Victims Want Justice

The ANC’s Nomvula Mokonyane is the latest to call for the army to be deployed to the West Rand.

Together with other members of ANC Women’s League she says more raids need to happen to ensure safety in the area.

Sunday was the first time the Mogale City leaders have been able to meet with the eight young women who were gang raped and assaulted in Krugersdorp a few weeks ago.

The women have been in a place of safety since their ordeal.

