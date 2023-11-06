Kruger Shalati Celebrates a Momentous Occasion

A century since the inaugural overnight railway stay and bush feast by tourists into the renowned Kruger National Park. The rich history of Kruger Shalati began in 1886 with the discovery of gold in the Selati River basin, drawing a surge of fortune seekers to the Murchison Range, southeast of Tzaneen. In 1893, plans were approved for a railway line, which was completed by 1894, connecting Komatipoort to Newington (now in the Sabie Sand Game Reserve), except for the Sabi Bridge, now known as the Selati Bridge, at Skukuza. However, construction was delayed due to corruption and the South African War in 1899. It resumed in 1909, and the Selati line officially opened for railway traffic in 1912, marking its completion.

