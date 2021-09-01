Kruger National Park, South Africa Named 10th Most Popular Selfie Spot In The World

International car comparison site EnjoyTravel has officially released The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World.

Selfies are now embedded into our culture and with an average of 93 million selfies taken a day, you can say we take a lot of them.

As the Instagram-famous saying goes: ‘Pics or it didn’t happen!’

With all that being said, we reveal the most popular places in the world to take a selfie, taking data from both Instagram and TikTok.

From the Inca built citadel of Machu Picchu to the turquoise seas of Phi Phi Island, these are the top spots to strike a pose worthy of a place on your feed!

THE TOP 10 MOST POPULAR SELFIE SPOTS IN THE WORLD:

Disneyland – Paris, France (Total 6,128,408,478) Disney World – Florida, USA (Total 6,014,657,716) Burj Khalifa – Dubai, UAE (Total 1,505,198,505) Eiffel Tower – Paris, France (Total 419,692,059) Taj Mahal – Agra, India (Total 348,047,464) Grand Canyon – Arizona, USA (Total 223,880,404) Machu Picchu – Peru (Total 203,099,927) London Bridge – London, England (Total 119,568,402) St Basil’s Cathedral – Moscow, Russia (Total 109,165,098) Kruger National Park – South Africa (Total 96,734,291)

For the full list of the Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World, please see here

