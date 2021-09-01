iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kruger National Park, South Africa Named 10th Most Popular Selfie Spot In The World

4 hours ago 1 min read

International car comparison site EnjoyTravel has officially released The 25 Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World

Selfies are now embedded into our culture and with an average of 93 million selfies taken a day, you can say we take a lot of them.

As the Instagram-famous saying goes: ‘Pics or it didn’t happen!’

With all that being said, we reveal the most popular places in the world to take a selfie, taking data from both Instagram and TikTok. 

From the Inca built citadel of Machu Picchu to the turquoise seas of Phi Phi Island, these are the top spots to strike a pose worthy of a place on your feed! 

THE TOP 10 MOST POPULAR SELFIE SPOTS IN THE WORLD:

  1. Disneyland – Paris, France (Total 6,128,408,478)
  2. Disney World – Florida, USA (Total 6,014,657,716)
  3. Burj Khalifa – Dubai, UAE (Total 1,505,198,505)
  4. Eiffel Tower – Paris, France (Total 419,692,059)
  5. Taj Mahal – Agra, India (Total 348,047,464)
  6. Grand Canyon – Arizona, USA (Total 223,880,404)
  7. Machu Picchu – Peru (Total 203,099,927)
  8. London Bridge – London, England (Total 119,568,402)
  9. St Basil’s Cathedral – Moscow, Russia (Total 109,165,098)
  10. Kruger National Park – South Africa (Total 96,734,291)
  • For the full list of the Most Popular Selfie Spots in the World, please see here

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Kulula.com Re-Introduces Johannesburg – East London Route

3 hours ago
4 min read

7 Bucket-List-Worthy African Adventures You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

5 days ago
2 min read

Tourism Leads Vaccine Charge With #Jab4Tourism Campaign

5 days ago
6 min read

A Return To Business Travel – Top Tips For The Travel ‘Un-Ready’

6 days ago
3 min read

Five Reasons You Should Start Planning Your Next Trip

6 days ago
2 min read

Catch The Great Wildebeest Migration LIVE On TikTok

1 week ago
3 min read

The Great Escape – In About Three Hours Or Less

2 weeks ago
3 min read

Digital Nomads Key To Reviving SA’s Tourism Industry

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Visit Stellenbosch Launches Wine Walks To Support Local Entrepreneurs

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Unique Stays Across South Africa To Add To Your Wish List

2 weeks ago
3 min read

Forget “Things” – Holidays Are The New Must-Have Gift For Travel Hungry South Africans

3 weeks ago
4 min read

5 Things You Need To Know Before Planning A Trip To France

3 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANC Withdraws Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khanyile To Spend Another Week In Jail

3 hours ago
1 min read

Khusela Diko To Return To Public Service

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 086 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago