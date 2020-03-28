Kruger National Park Records Case of Coronavirus

Share with your network!

SANParks has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 recorded in the Kruger National Park. Officials announced that a French visitor to the park has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to SANParks, the 25-year-old male was part of a group of six who had booked a two-night stay at the national park. The tour group arrived in the country on 14 March 2020 and entered the Kruger National Park three days later on 17 March, departing on 19 March. Before leaving the park, the man consulted Kruger’s resident doctor as he suspected a case of malaria, rather than the coronavirus. The park doctor advised that he be tested for COVID-19 as his symptoms included a fever of 37.3°C and complaints of a sore throat.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

