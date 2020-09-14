iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

35 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

In Algeria, the genre has inspired such ardent fandom that young people now dress like K-pop stars and incorporate Korean phrases into their everyday speech. Two years ago, a crowd of young people celebrated the 22nd birthday of BTS vocalist Kim Tae-hyung, singing and waving their phones in the dark. Last year, the BTS Army — as the fanbase calls itself — customized balloons and raised a billboard at a busy mall in Algiers to celebrate the birthday of Park Ji-min, another BTS member. Last year, the South Korean Embassy in Algiers organized a K-pop “world festival” with singing and dancing competitions that it claimed took place in almost 100 countries worldwide. 

SOURCE: OZY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

41 mins ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

51 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

56 mins ago
1 min read

Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK

60 mins ago
1 min read

Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners

2 hours ago
1 min read

Gambian Muso Uses Culture to Empower Africans to Reform their Countries

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritian Cruise Staff Homebound after Weeks of Lockdown at Sea

2 hours ago
1 min read

Parents Demand Answers after Fire Razes Tanzanian School Hostel

2 hours ago
1 min read

Famed Rwandan Hotelier Formally Charged

2 hours ago
1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

2 days ago
1 min read

See Accra on Two Wheels

2 days ago
1 min read

Where To Stay When Gorilla Tracking on a Budget

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

35 mins ago
1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

41 mins ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

51 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

56 mins ago