Kolisi To Miss Twickenham Test As Weakened Springboks Face Wales

South Africa’s rugby team will be without Siya Kolisi and 11 other players from their World Cup-winning squad for a one-off Test against Wales at Twickenham on June 22, according to an announcement by SA Rugby on Sunday.

Only 11 players from the team that narrowly defeated New Zealand 12-11 at the Stade de France last October are available. The absence of the others is due to injuries, club commitments, and retirements.

“Players affiliated with clubs in Europe, the UK, and Ireland will not be available for selection for this match,” SA Rugby stated.

Kolisi has since joined Racing92 in Paris, which has advanced to the Top 14 play-offs scheduled for the same weekend as the Wales Test. The fixture against Wales falls outside the international window, relieving clubs from the obligation to release players.

However, with the Japanese rugby season concluded, eight South Africans playing in Japan were selected by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Sunday.

Eben Etzebeth, a seasoned lock, is a likely candidate to captain the Springboks, who are using the match as a preparatory step for their upcoming home Tests against Ireland in July.

Erasmus has convened a training camp in Pretoria starting Monday, with 18 forwards and 17 backs, including notable players such as fly-half Handre Pollard and No. 8 Jasper Wiese, though neither will be available for the Twickenham match. Wiese faces a six-match suspension, and Pollard, who was pivotal in South Africa’s 2023 World Cup victory, is also ruled out for selection.

New fly-half options will include Manie Libbok and the uncapped duo of Siya Masuku and Jordan Hendrikse.

The squad also features 11 uncapped players, such as Andre-Hugo Venter, son of Springbok legend Andre Venter. “We are committed to integrating new talent as we build towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia,” Erasmus expressed.

Following the Wales Test, the Springboks’ schedule includes hosting Ireland and Portugal in July, six Rugby Championship matches, and a November tour in Europe against Scotland, England, and Wales.

The current training squad comprises a blend of experienced and emerging talent, set to begin their intensive preparations in Pretoria.





Training squad:

Forwards

Joseph Dweba, Ben-Jason Dixon, Neethling Fouche, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Evan Roos, Andre-Hugo Venter (all Stormers), Phepsi Buthelezi, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche (all Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears/JPN), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat/JPN), Kwagga Smith (Blu Revs/JPN), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz/JPN), Jasper Wiese (Leicester/ENG)

Backs

Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams (all Sharks), Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe (all Lions), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok (both Stormers), Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel (both Canon Eagles/JPN), Damian de Allende (Panasonic Wild Knights/JPN), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins/ENG), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath/JPN), Handre Pollard (Leicester/ENG)

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)