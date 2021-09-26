iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kohli Becomes First Indian To Reach 10,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

8 mins ago 1 min read

Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to notch up 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket during his side Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) game against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is the second man after West Indies’ Chris Gayle to reach the landmark in both T20 and one-day international cricket.

The RCB captain got to the mark after pulling Jasprit Bumrah for six in his knock of 51 from 42 balls, joining Gayle, Keiron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner as the other players to have scored 10,000 runs in the shortest format.

Kohli has a total of 10,038 runs from 314 games at an average of 41.65 in T20s, with 3,159 of those coming while playing for India. He has scored five hundreds in the format, all for RCB.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Arsenal Trounce Tottenham As Resurgence Continues

2 mins ago
3 min read

Hamilton Goes Back On Top With His 100th F1 Win

3 mins ago
2 min read

Jimenez Back On Scoresheet As Wolves Beat Southampton

6 mins ago
2 min read

Klopp Praises Brentford After Thrilling Draw With Liverpool

12 hours ago
2 min read

Europe Are Not Out Of The Ryder Cup Fight – Lowry

12 hours ago
2 min read

Russell’s Form Shows Williams Are Not That Bad – Verstappen

12 hours ago
2 min read

Moyes Praises Clinical Antonio As West Ham Show Resolve

12 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Held To Draw By Battling Brentford

23 hours ago
3 min read

Norris Takes First F1 Pole As Hamilton Hits The Wall

23 hours ago
3 min read

Fernandes Misses Last-Gasp Penalty As Villa Stun Man United

23 hours ago
2 min read

Jesus Goal Earns Manchester City Win Over Chelsea

23 hours ago
2 min read

All Blacks Edge Springboks To Claim Rugby Championship

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Arsenal Trounce Tottenham As Resurgence Continues

2 mins ago
3 min read

Hamilton Goes Back On Top With His 100th F1 Win

3 mins ago
2 min read

Jimenez Back On Scoresheet As Wolves Beat Southampton

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kohli Becomes First Indian To Reach 10,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

8 mins ago