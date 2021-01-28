Knorhoek Wine Farm – Where Valentine’s Dreams Become Reality

Share with your network!

Looking for something extra special to spoil your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Escape the hustle and bustle of the city to a meandering valley road guaranteed to take you back to gentler times. Nestled under sprawling oaks and in the shady avenues of the giant poplar trees is where you’ll find Knorhoek Wine Farm, situated in the heart of the Stellenbosch Winelands.

Treat that someone special to Knorhoek’s all-inclusive overnight accommodation Valentine’s package, valid for 13 February only (check out 14 February). Included in your stay is a romantic sundowner picnic, breakfast and lunch.

Your sundowner picnic includes a beautifully presented basket of delicious freshly prepared and locally sourced delights. Stone baked baguette served with artisanal butters; Parma Ham and Koppa charcuterie as well as a tasty beetroot mousse served with baby leaves and feta are some of the treats you can expect to enjoy as you take in the breathtaking sunset under a canopy of trees. Well-known for its farm-to-table fresh and delicious dishes, Knorhoek Restaurant is where you’ll get to enjoy a hearty farm style breakfast followed by a delicious two-course lunch later in the day.

In between meals take a leisurely stroll around the two-hundred-hectare estate where you are guaranteed to catch a glimpse of its outrageously flamboyant permanent guests – peacocks that strut and flair their tails.

The cost per person for this all-inclusive Winelands getaway is R1 250, and the cost per couple is R2 500 (excludes gratuity and drinks should the serving of alcohol be allowed).

As this exclusive offer is only limited to 10 couples pre-booking is essential. For bookings and more information email info@knorhoek.co.za.

Share with your network!