Knorhoek Wine Farm Easter Family Staycation | 2 – 5 April 2021

Family is one of the most important, if not the most important thing in our lives. Taking time every day to appreciate your loved ones for all that they do helps us to reconnect as a family. Why not treat your family this Easter with an unforgettable Family Easter Escape to Knorhoek Wine Farm, situated in the heart of the Stellenbosch Winelands.

Leave the city and escape into nature with their unforgettable Easter Escape Package. Avoid the weekend traffic congestion and step into a world of nature, farm life and serenity. Less than 45 minutes from Cape Town your winelands escape holds the promise of magical memories.

Your all-inclusive Easter Escape, which is valid from Friday, 2 April until Monday, 5 April includes the following:

Accommodation, with welcome drinks

Breakfast daily

Two dinners at the Knorhoek Restaurant

Easter Egg Hunt for the kids

Wine Tasting & Cheese platter for the adults

Easter Sunday Lunch

Sundowner Picnic

A detailed itinerary has been put together for the entire weekend, in particular Easter Sunday when the Easter Bunny will be making a special delivery to some very excited boys and girls. Sunrise hiking, fishing, picnics, a game (or two) of tennis, swimming and kids entertainment are just some of the other fun activities you can expect to find during your stay.

The cost is R990 per adult per night, children between the ages of 4 and 12 years pay R520 each, and children under 4 stay for free.

Don’t miss out on this amazing weekend, perfectly suited to young and old. To book your stay or for more information email info@knorhoek.co.za.

