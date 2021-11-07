iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Knives Out For Man Utd’s Solskjaer After Sobering Derby Loss

REUTERS/Craig Brough

36 mins ago 2 min read

Manchester City’s clinical 2-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United dominated the airwaves and British newspapers as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came under more scrutiny following the one-sided contest that many described as an “evisceration”.

City cruised to victory over struggling United in Saturday’s derby at Old Trafford, as Solskjaer’s side lost at home for the fourth time this season and the second time in succession, after a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.

The result left fifth-placed United nine points off league leaders Chelsea and in danger of falling further down the standings after Sunday’s games.

The Times described the defeat as “a 90-minutes evisceration of one football club and its floundering leadership”, adding that City were “playing a different game, from a different planet” on a grey and rainy day in Manchester.

Such was the visitors’ domination that United were outclassed and out-passed as Pep Guardiola’s side completed 753 passes, the most any team has made in a Premier League game against United since Opta began collecting such data in 2003.

United’s expensively assembled attack had only one shot on target. The Guardian’s Barney Ronay described their passive play as “zombie-ball” as he questioned Solskjaer’s credentials.

“What is the point of assembling all this talent and playing like that?” he wrote. “How have we reached this creative and intellectual dead end?”

‘FRIGHTENED TO DEATH’

The club’s former players turned pundits were also left stunned, with Gary Neville saying United looked “frightened to death” in and out of possession.

It was “almost like they were crumpled up in a little ball in the corner waiting to be beat,” Neville told Sky Sports. “A Manchester United player has to show guts and courage on the pitch.”

Rio Ferdinand was shocked after Eric Bailly scored an own goal while his defensive partner Victor Lindelof forced goalkeeper David De Gea into preventing another.

“Utd have had more shots against De Gea than against (City goalkeeper) Ederson,” he wrote on Twitter. “This can’t be real.”

Roy Keane blasted the Norwegian manager for persisting with an ineffective Fred in midfield after the home fans cheered his substitution following a poor performance.

“Anyone who tells me Fred is good enough for United, they’re in cuckoo land,” a furious Keane said. “If Ole walked in here now, I’d grab him and say, ‘Why are you playing Fred!'”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

South Africa Come From Behind To Beat Wales

30 mins ago
2 min read

Windies’ Gayle Seeks Jamaican Swan Song After ‘Last World Cup Game’

34 mins ago
2 min read

Australians Can Be Best In The World – Langer

43 mins ago
1 min read

Former Champions West Indies, Sri Lanka Miss 2022 Super 12 Spots

45 mins ago
1 min read

Norwich Sack Manager Farke Despite First Win Of The Season At Brentford

57 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Knocked Out Despite Beating England

12 hours ago
2 min read

Vydra Strikes As Burnley Hold Chelsea To Draw

15 hours ago
2 min read

F1 Title Rival Bosses Bring A Hint Of Pantomime To The Paddock

15 hours ago
3 min read

Man City Cruise To Derby Win As United Home Woes Continue

15 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic To Clinch Record Seventh Year-End Number One Spot

15 hours ago
2 min read

Xavi Back At Barcelona As Head Coach Until 2024

22 hours ago
2 min read

Mentality More Critical Than Price Tag In Bid To Beef Up Everton -Benitez

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 358 New COVID-19 Cases

13 seconds ago
2 min read

South Africa Come From Behind To Beat Wales

30 mins ago
2 min read

Windies’ Gayle Seeks Jamaican Swan Song After ‘Last World Cup Game’

34 mins ago
2 min read

Knives Out For Man Utd’s Solskjaer After Sobering Derby Loss

36 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer