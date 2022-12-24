iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Klopp Warns About An Intense Year As Injuries Are Taking Their Toll

Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
22 mins ago 2 min read

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that the next year would be intense for players coming back from the World Cup with the German preparing his side for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Liverpool are in sixth place in the league standings after a disappointing start to the season and face a Villa side who have moved up to 12th after the appointment of Unai Emery as manager in October.

“For the players who played in the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly intense,” Klopp told reporters on Friday following his side’s 3-2 fourth-round League Cup loss at Manchester City the previous evening.

“That’s really, really, really tough. We will have to see how we deal with that, and we will be really careful with the information we get.

“That makes planning really difficult for the next game because we were 100% clear what we want to do against City and then you have to change in the last second pretty much, that’s not cool but it’s the situation and that might happen against Villa as well so we need to be flexible.”

Klopp said that midfielder James Milner, who was substituted after 38 minutes of the loss at City due to a hamstring injury, would be out for a couple of days along with forward Roberto Firmino who is struggling with a calf injury.

“Millie (Milner) didn’t get better since then – he will be out for a couple of games. Same for Bobby (Firmino),” Klopp said.

“Trent (Alexander-Arnold) hopefully will be better. Hasn’t taken part in a full session yet.”

Klopp added that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk are fine ahead of the Villa game.

Despite the defeat by City, Klopp found some elements of his side’s performance encouraging as they seek to climb up the league table.

“We have left a gap between us and much more exciting positions in the table. We have to chase. I saw good signs last night, I wasn’t happy with everything, our counter-press was pretty much non-existent, which I don’t like,” Klopp said.

“There is a lot to come, we don’t think about the break anymore. It’s a start for something new and building on the things we’ve done so far and knowing and expecting that we can do better – starting on Boxing Day.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Australia’s Warner Defiant Ahead Of 100th Test

10 mins ago
1 min read

Police Investigate Crowd Trouble During Man City Win Over Liverpool

12 mins ago
1 min read

England’s Phillips Returned From World Cup Overweight – Guardiola

15 mins ago
2 min read

Emery To Talk To Martinez About World Cup Celebrations

18 mins ago
2 min read

FIFA Investigating How Celebrity Chef Got Onto World Cup Final Pitch

58 mins ago
2 min read

England’s Curran Breaks IPL Auction Record

60 mins ago
3 min read

Qatar’s 2022 World Cup Ends With Modest Ceremony, Titans Clash

6 days ago
2 min read

‘You Let Us Dream’: French See World Cup Glory Slip Away

6 days ago
3 min read

Argentina Beat France On Penalties To Win World Cup

6 days ago
2 min read

Proteas Skipper Elgar Asked Umpires If Gabba Wicket Was unsafe

6 days ago
2 min read

Proud Morocco Want To Build African Legacy After World Cup Run – Regragui

6 days ago
1 min read

Stage Set For Clash Of Titans As Argentina Take On France In World Cup Final

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Postponement Of Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023

14 seconds ago
2 min read

Australia’s Warner Defiant Ahead Of 100th Test

10 mins ago
1 min read

Police Investigate Crowd Trouble During Man City Win Over Liverpool

12 mins ago
1 min read

England’s Phillips Returned From World Cup Overweight – Guardiola

15 mins ago

Share