Klopp Tells Mane To “Pay Back With Football” If Teams Target Him

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp urged forward Sadio Mane to control his emotions when opponents try to wind him up and “pay them back” with the quality of his football.
Klopp was involved in an ugly altercation with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during Liverpool’s 4-0 win last weekend after the Arsenal bench appealed for action to be taken against Mane for his aerial challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Klopp said opposition players often try to antagonise Mane, who has scored nine goals for Liverpool in 17 games in all competitions this season.
“It has been a thing for much longer,” Klopp told British media on Friday. “Even when it was not obvious to the outside, you can see it in games that they go for him because they want to wind him up.
“But it is two different things; one is to make Sadio really aggressive during the game, we saw that against Flamengo in the (2019) Club World Cup final.
“Rafinha wanted to go for him after he caused them some problems when we played Bayern (Munich) in the Champions League (in 2019). It was obvious from the first second when he went in really hard.”
Klopp said he has spoken to Mane about how to deal with such situations.
“Sadio is now of an age where he is not that emotional anymore. But we all need emotions obviously and sometimes we control them better and sometimes less,” Klopp added.
“We’ve had these talks… The headline (from our discussions) is: ‘We pay back with football. Whatever we do, we pay them back with football.”
Liverpool host Southampton later on Saturday.
More Stories
South Africa Sport Shutting Down Over New Coronavirus Variant
Federer Will Face ‘Reality Check’ On Return – Wilander
West Indies Great Holding Urges Honest Conversation On Race Relations
Tibetan Activists Stage Mock Funeral For IOC Over Beijing Games
Manchester United Will Quickly Adapt To Fresh Ideas From New Coach – Carrick
Solskjaer Pays For Transfer Failures And Lack Of Ruthlessness
Stylish Man City Ease Past Everton To Go Second
Hamilton Wins In Qatar With Verstappen Second
Manchester United Sack Manager Solskjaer
Peng Shuai Appears In Beijing, WTA Not Reassured
Solskjaer Insists He Can Turn United Around
Arsenal Must Learn From Liverpool Defeat – Arteta