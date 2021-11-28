iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Klopp Lauds ‘Perfect Signing’ Jota After Southampton Win

REUTERS/Phil Noble

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised Diogo Jota after he scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton, describing the Portugal forward as the “perfect signing”.

Jota scored the fastest Premier League goal this season when he found the net here after 97 seconds and added another in the first half as Liverpool moved up to second place in the Premier League standings.

The 24-year-old has scored 21 goals in 46 appearances for Liverpool since joining them from fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020.

“Diogo, exceptional player, exceptional boy,” Klopp told reporters on Saturday. “It was for us… a perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs.

“He has the technical skills, the physical skills, and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick.”

The versatile Jota was out for three months last season due to a knee injury but has still impressed Klopp with his performance so far.

“He has the speed, the desire to finish situations off really good,” Klopp said. “I think his goal-scoring record is pretty impressive if I’m right.

“Unfortunately, he had a big injury last year and that is then never helpful. But he is back, thank God, and fits really well in this team. I’m really happy for him.”

Liverpool next play away to Merseyside rivals Everton on Wednesday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Man City Will Be His Only Premier League Club – Guardiola

5 mins ago
2 min read

Howe Remains Calm, But Newcastle Plight Is Dire

8 mins ago
2 min read

Brighton Frustrated In Goalless Home Draw With Leeds

10 mins ago
1 min read

Dutch Tour Of South Africa Postponed After COVID-Enforced Travel Curbs

12 mins ago
2 min read

Jota Double Sets Up Liverpool Rout Of Southampton

11 hours ago
2 min read

Villa Win Again To End Palace’s Unbeaten Run

11 hours ago
3 min read

Arsenal Stroll Past Rock-Bottom Newcastle

11 hours ago
3 min read

South Africa Sport Shutting Down Over New Coronavirus Variant

22 hours ago
2 min read

Federer Will Face ‘Reality Check’ On Return – Wilander

22 hours ago
2 min read

West Indies Great Holding Urges Honest Conversation On Race Relations

22 hours ago
2 min read

Tibetan Activists Stage Mock Funeral For IOC Over Beijing Games

22 hours ago
2 min read

Klopp Tells Mane To “Pay Back With Football” If Teams Target Him

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Klopp Lauds ‘Perfect Signing’ Jota After Southampton Win

6 seconds ago
2 min read

Man City Will Be His Only Premier League Club – Guardiola

5 mins ago
2 min read

Howe Remains Calm, But Newcastle Plight Is Dire

8 mins ago
2 min read

Brighton Frustrated In Goalless Home Draw With Leeds

10 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer