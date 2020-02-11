Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Klipspruit Protest Sees Roads Blocked With Rocks, Burning Tyres

Protesters block roads with rocks and burning tyres in Klipspruit, Soweto on 11 February 2020. Picture: @ReaVayaBus/Twitter

11 mins ago 1 min read

Klipspruit residents in Soweto have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Joburg Metro Police officers and police are on the scene trying to disperse the protesters.

Several roads are not accessible to motorists for now, which include Moroka Nancefield Road and Klipspruit Valley Road.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that the demonstration was related to electricity problems.

“Police and Metro police have been deployed in the vicinity. We haven’t received any reports of damage to property and no one has been arrested.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Eskom Hoping For Swift Conclusion To Tariff Dispute With NERSA

38 seconds ago
1 min read

Pikitup Faces Refuse Collection Backlog Following Workers’ Strike

6 mins ago
1 min read

Amandla! Mandela’s Prison Release Moment Of Great Joy, Says Ramaphosa

20 mins ago
1 min read

UKZN Classes Suspended Until Further Notice

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: African Free Trade Area Must Benefit Continent

24 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF: No Need To Panic Over Increased Number Of Soldiers On SA’s Roads

24 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Eskom Hoping For Swift Conclusion To Tariff Dispute With NERSA

38 seconds ago
1 min read

Pikitup Faces Refuse Collection Backlog Following Workers’ Strike

6 mins ago
1 min read

Klipspruit Protest Sees Roads Blocked With Rocks, Burning Tyres

11 mins ago
1 min read

Amandla! Mandela’s Prison Release Moment Of Great Joy, Says Ramaphosa

20 mins ago