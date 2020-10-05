Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court

Share with your network!

The only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of top-cop Charl Kinnear is back in court on Monday morning.



Zain Killian is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis magistrate’s court in Cape Town.

He has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful interception of information.

Three people have been taken in for questioning, but there have been no further arrests.

