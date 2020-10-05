iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court

Photo Credit: Forensics for Justice

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of top-cop Charl Kinnear is back in court on Monday morning.

Zain Killian is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis magistrate’s court in Cape Town.

He has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful interception of information.

Three people have been taken in for questioning, but there have been no further arrests.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police Officers Accused Of Murder To Appear In Court

3 mins ago
2 min read

Home Affairs Issue Update on Re-Opening Of Borders

6 mins ago
1 min read

1 573 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

32 mins ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 883 New Cases

22 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health HOD Lukhele Resigns

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

AFU Freezes R300 Million In Assets Of Asbestos Corruption Accused

3 days ago
3 min read

SAB Partners With Government To Promote Responsible Drinking

3 days ago
1 min read

Motshekga Concerned Over Pupils Not Returning

3 days ago
1 min read

Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

3 days ago
2 min read

We’ve paid back the money – ANC

3 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Claims 132 More SA Lives

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kinnear Murder-Accused To Appear In Court

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Police Officers Accused Of Murder To Appear In Court

3 mins ago
2 min read

Home Affairs Issue Update on Re-Opening Of Borders

6 mins ago
1 min read

1 573 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

32 mins ago