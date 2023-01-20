King MisuZulu Peads For Unity

King MisuZulu KaZwelithini has made an impassioned plea to the AmaZulu royal family to unite for the sake of the nation.
Despite King MisuZulu being officially recognised by the government, some members of the royal family still want him dethroned.
Prince Simakade’s court challenge is set to be heard in May.
The King presided over the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration and amabutho send-off ceremony in Ulundi on Thursday.
This year marks 144 years since the AmaZulu defeated the colonial land invaders at the historic battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
